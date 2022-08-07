TEXAS

Toddler Killed By Falling Cement Truck ID’d

A toddler killed by a falling cement truck is identified. Nicolas Resendiz was traveling in a car in east Houston with his mother, twin sister, and grandmother Friday afternoon when a cement truck on the overpass above fell on top of the family vehicle. The 22-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the accident to determine any possible charges against the cement truck driver.

