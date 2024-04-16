Toddler Mauled, Killed In Dallas Suburb

A one-year old boy is dead following an attack from three dogs at his babysitter’s home in Duncanville. When police arrived at the home Monday morning, they found the boy unresponsive. He was pronounced dead shortly after he was rushed to the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

Duncanville police say there were three other children in the home at the time of the attack, but the no one else was hurt. The mixed-breed German Shepherds were kept in a confined area, but somehow were able to make it into the home. The dogs are now with local animal control. No names have been released yet and officials say criminal charges may be forthcoming.