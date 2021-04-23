Tokyo Under ‘Emergency Orders’ With Olympics 3 Months Away

(AP) — Tokyo and Japan’s second largest metropolitan area of Osaka are coming under emergency orders aimed at stemming surging cases of the coronavirus. The orders come into effect with the Tokyo Olympics opening in only three months. The measures take effect during Japan’s “golden week” holiday period and are meant to limit travel and keep people out of public places. They are to end on May 11. This is just ahead of a widely reported visit to Hiroshima by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. Bach has said the visit is not yet confirmed and has denied the end of the emergency period was linked to his proposed visit.