It’s being called the “salsa tax.” The Commerce Department is out with a new tariff to prevent Mexican importers from flooding U.S. markets with cheaper tomatoes.

Secretary Howard Lutnick said this week that the decision is “in line with President Trump’s trade policies.” Records from the USDA show that, of all the fresh tomatoes on sale in groceries, 70-percent are imported. And, of those, 90-percent come from Mexico.