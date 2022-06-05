Toomey: President Not “Helpful” Amid Gun Control Talks

Senator Pat Toomey says President Biden has not been “helpful” in gun control talks following a recent string of mass shootings.

Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, the Pennsylvania Republican said he thought Biden might be a leader and “reach across the aisle to try to bring people together.”

Instead, Toomey believes Biden has sided with “the far left of his party” and not reached out to Republicans. His statements come after the President urged Congress to pass legislation on gun control last week. Toomey is one of six Republicans working with Senator Chris Murphy to pass such a bipartisan package.