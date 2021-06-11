NATIONAL

Top CDC Official: U.S. Not Ready For Next Pandemic

The number two official at the CDC is passing along a warning on her way into retirement. Dr. Anne Schuchat says the U.S. needs to make some serious commitments or the nation won’t be any better prepared for the next pandemic than it was for this one.

Schuchat told The Hill the country will be in trouble without consistent, long-term funding for public health. She said emergency funding has helped public health agencies fight back against the coronavirus, but the country is in danger of repeating its mistakes unless that level of spending can be sustained.

