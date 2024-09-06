Top Employee Of McCreery Aviation Arrested For Fraud

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A federal fraud indictment has been handed up against the finance director of McCreery Aviation. A federal grand jury this week returned a 10-count indictment charging 57-year-old Elizabeth Batten with mail fraud. According to the indictment, Batten defrauded McCreery Aviation of McAllen out of $1.2 million.

Federal prosecutors say Batten, during a 4-year period, engaged in a “sophisticated” scheme in which she diverted company funds to pay her credit card bills. She was caught when another McCreery employee spotted irregularities in the handling of company checks which sparked an FBI investigation. Batten turned herself in this week and is to make her initial court appearance this morning.