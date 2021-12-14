Top Hidalgo County Health Official Decides Against Congressional Race

There will not be a congressional campaign for Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

Melendez recently made it known he was considering joining the Democratic primary race for Congressional District 15. But Monday, he released a statement saying that after conversations with family, friends, and community members, he’s decided to remain in his current post.

Melendez went on to say he can have a greater impact on beating back COVID-19 as the county’s health authority than as a freshman member of Congress.

Congressional District 15 became an open district after the Texas Legislature drew Congressman Vicente Gonzalez’s home into neighboring District 34, where Gonzalez is now running for re-election.