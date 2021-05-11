Top Penitas Official Charged With Firearms Violation

An ATF investigation has led to the arrest of the chief of staff for the city of Penitas. According to the Progress Times, ATF agents Tuesday arrested Andres Morales on a charge of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm.

The 42-year-old Morales is prohibited from owning firearms stemming from a felony drug conviction in 2006. Morales had been arrested in 2005 by Mission police who found a duffel bag containing more than 80 pounds of marijuana in his car.

An official with the city of Penitas tells the McAllen Monitor the city is trying to get more information about the accusations against Morales before making any decisions about his employment.