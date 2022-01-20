WORLD

Top US, European Diplomats Hold Talks On Ukraine Crisis

Fred CruzBy 68 views
0
Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister of Germany, 2nd right, receives her counterparts from France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, 2nd left,, the US, Antony Blinken, right, and from the UK, Deputy Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, left, for talks at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan.20, 2022. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool via AP)

(AP) — Top American and European diplomats are meeting in Berlin as the allies seek to project a united front to Russia over concerns that it may be planning an invasion of Ukraine. Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thinks Moscow will invade. He warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country would pay a “dear price” in lives lost and a possible cutoff from the global banking system if it does. Against that backdrop, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks Thursday with diplomats from Germany, France and Britain. A day earlier, he met Ukraine’s president. Russia has denied it is planning an invasion and has accused the West of plotting “provocations” in Ukraine.

 

Fred Cruz

Texas Sues Google Over Local Radio Ads For Its Smartphones

Previous article

US Researchers Test Pig-To-Human Transplant In Donated Body

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD