Tornado Death Toll Is At Seven

Hugo Parra, of Farmers Branch, Texas, collects belongings from his vehicle after he rode out a tornado with about 40 others in the bathrooms of a truck stop the previous night, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Valley View, Texas. Powerful storms killed multiple people and left a wide trail of destruction Sunday across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where drivers took shelter during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Seven people are dead and more than 60 others are injured after an EF2 tornado tore through a Cooke County community late Saturday. Officials say the NWS confirmed the tornado that came through Valley View.

Governor Greg Abbott and local officials say the tornado had winds of 135 miles per hour which destroyed homes and businesses in Cooke, Denton and Collin counties. Three of those killed are identified as 15-year-old Miranda, nine-year-old Marco and their mother, Laura Esparza. Another injured family member is undergoing surgery and other siblings survived.

Crews were at the FRF Estates today as they continue a search and rescue mission. Approximately 38-thousand families are without power and more than 200 homes and buildings were totaled.

Dozens of campers and boats at the Lake Ray Roberts Marina were reportedly destroyed and some people at the marina were sent to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.