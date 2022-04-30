Tornado Rips Through Kansas, Causes Severe Damage

(AP) — Officials say a tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power.
Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening. In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated. There were no fatalities or critical injuries despite the widespread destruction.
Officials said only a few injuries had been reported. In Sedgwick County, three people were injured, including one woman who suffered serious injuries. Search and rescue operations continued Saturday with more than 200 emergency responders from 30 agencies.