Tornado Rips Through New Orleans And Its Suburbs, Killing 1

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) — A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in a region pummeled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Parts of St. Bernard Parish, which borders New Orleans to the southeast, appeared to take the brunt of the weather’s fury, and that is where the so far single fatality occurred. St. Bernard Parish officials gave no details on how the person died; they said multiple other people were injured. Other tornadoes spawned by the same storm system hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma, and one woman north of Dallas was killed.

 

