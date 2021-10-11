Tornadoes Cause Damage In Oklahoma; Storms Rock Central US

(AP) — Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

The severe weather system that hit Oklahoma late Sunday also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is predicted for later this week in parts of the central U.S.

In Oklahoma, damage was also reported in the city of Anadarko. Survey crews were also looking at damage in southwestern Missouri to see if a tornado caused it. Severe storms on Monday were possible in parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.