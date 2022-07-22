Touched By Uvalde, Bo Jackson Donated To Pay For Funerals

FILE - Former Chicago White Sox great Bo Jackson waves to the crowd before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the White Sox and Kansas City Royals season opening baseball game Monday, April 1, 2013, in Chicago. Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre in May 2022. The donation was previously anonymous but Jackson told The Associated Press this week he felt compelled to support the victims' families after the loss of so many children. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

(AP) — Former sports superstar Bo Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the Uvalde school massacre in May. Jackson’s rare success in pro football and baseball made him one of the greatest athletes of his generation.

The donation was previously anonymous, but Jackson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he felt compelled to support the victims’ families after the loss of so many children. He says he felt a personal connection to the city he’s driven through many times.

Uvalde has been a regular stop for a bite to eat or groceries before a long drive farther west to visit a friend’s ranch on hunting trips.