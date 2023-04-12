NATIONAL

‘Tough time for our city:’ Louisville To Hold Shooting Vigil

Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. On Monday, a shooting at the bank located in downtown Louisville killed several people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

(AP) — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg says an interfaith vigil is being held Wednesday in downtown Louisville to remember victims of a mass shooting at a bank.

The event Wednesday at the Muhammad Ali Center is just a few blocks away from Old National Bank, where a gunman killed five and injured eight others on Monday before police fatally shot him. Greenberg says it is a tough time for the city.

Video released Tuesday showed officers running into the bank as bullets rained down on them. University of Louisville Hospital says three patients are still hospitalized, including an officer who was shot in the head.

