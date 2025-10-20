Tougher testing begins today for those seeking U.S. citizenship. Green card holders who file for citizenship will have to answer twice as many questions correctly during the civics interview that tests their knowledge of U.S. history, politics and government.

The citizenship test used since 2008 required six questions answered correctly out of ten. The new test will require 12 correct answers out of 20. Agents will now choose from 128 questions instead of 100.

The changes were announced in September by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.