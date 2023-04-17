Town Hall To Provide Assistance With new PACT Act Benefits For Valley Veterans

There are brand new benefits the Biden administration proposed and approved for U.S. military veterans who’ve been exposed to toxic burn pits – mostly in Afghanistan and Iraq. Rio Grande Valley veterans who served in those wars can get help applying for those benefits this Wednesday.

The VA Rio Grande Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is holding a town hall to explain the new benefits and help veterans with their claims available under the PACT Act of 2022. Toxic exposure screenings will also be provided. The town hall is being held at the VA Outpatient Clinic in McAllen located on East Hackberry at McColl. It starts at 6.