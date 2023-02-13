Toxic Gases Connected To Ohio Train Derailment Cause Concern

FILE - A man takes photos as a black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern train, Feb. 6, 2023. After toxic chemicals were released into the air from a wrecked train in Ohio, evacuated residents remain in the dark about what toxic substances are lingering in their vacated neighborhoods while they await approval to return home. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
A big fireball and billowing smoke rose into the sky when officials released and burned toxic chemicals from the wreckage of a derailed train in an Ohio village.
Residents in the immediate area there and nearby in Pennsylvania remain evacuated Wednesday because of health risks from the fumes. Officials warned that burning the vinyl chloride would result in two concerning gases — hydrogen chloride and phosgene, which was used as a weapon in World War I.
Officials say air monitoring hasn’t detected concerning levels inside or outside the evacuation radius, and they’re still working with experts to determine safe levels for various gases before residents can return.
