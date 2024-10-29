Toxicology Test To Be Conducted On Body Found In Rural McAllen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities have ordered toxicology testing as part of an autopsy to determine what caused the death of a man whose body was found in a rural area between McAllen and Hidalgo last weekend. 32-year-old Roberto John Henrickson Jr. was discovered dead at about 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of South McColl Road and West Juan Balli Road.

A forensic toxicology analysis is being done to learn whether illegal drugs, prescription drugs, or a toxic substance may have played a role in the death.