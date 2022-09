Edinburg police are awaiting an autopsy to determine what caused the death of a woman at a local hotel.

41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza of Edinburg was found dead in a room at the Texas Inn and Suites on East Canton a little before noon Monday. Police say there were no visible signs of foul play.

The cause of Garza’s death is pending an autopsy and toxicology tests to determine the presence of any drugs or toxins in her body.