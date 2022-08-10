Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of $260M In Fentanyl

Fayette County officials are reporting a major drug bust during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning. A deputy pulled over a pickup truck on I-10 near Flatonia for a traffic violation.

Based on the driver’s suspicious behavior, the deputy and a K-9 searched the truck. They found 12 bricks of raw fentanyl hidden inside. The seizure totaled nearly 30-pounds of fentanyl, enough to manufacture 13-million pills with a street value of about 260-million-dollars.

The deputy arrested 30-year-old Severo Rodriguez on a charge of felony drug possession.