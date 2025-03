Trial is underway in San Antonio’s federal court for two men linked to the nation’s deadliest human smuggling event.

Felipe Torres and Armando Gonzales-Ortega are accused of being part of the trafficking ring, which was moving a big rig full of illegal immigrants from Laredo to an alley-way near Lackland.

The locked trailer lacked air conditioning and, when it arrived, 53 people were found dead. Nearly one-dozen people were arrested. The driver has already pled guilty and faces life in prison.