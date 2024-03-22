Train Hits Vehicle After String Of Fender Benders

San Antonio police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident involving a train late Thursday. Police say a woman driving a Lexus was at the train tracks when the crossing arms started to close. As she braked, a sedan rear-ended her, knocking the Lexus across the tracks.

A third vehicle rear-ended the sedan, moving it into the middle of the train crossing. That driver was unable to move the car past the closed crossing arms. The driver safely got out before a train collided with the stuck sedan. Police say no injuries were reported.