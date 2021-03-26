Trains Crash In Southern Egypt, Killing At Least 32

Egyptians look for remains of victims around mangled train carriages at the scene of a train accident in Sohag, Egypt, Friday, March 26, 2021. Egyptian officials say two trains collided in southern Egypt in the latest in a series of deadly accidents along Egypt's troubled rail system, which has been plagued by poor maintenance and management. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Authorities say two trains crashed in southern Egypt, killing at least 32 people and injuring 165 in the latest of a series of deadly crashes on the country’s troubled railways.

The railway authorities say someone apparently activated the emergency brakes on the passenger train, and it was rear-ended by another train, causing two cars to derail and flip on their side in the province of Sohag. The prime minister later said no conclusion has been reached on the cause.

Video showed twisted piles of metal with passengers trapped inside – some bleeding and others unconscious. The injured were taken to four nearby hospitals with broken bones, cuts and bruises, and some will be flown to Cairo.