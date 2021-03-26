Trains Crash In Southern Egypt, Killing At Least 32

(AP) — Authorities say two trains crashed in southern Egypt, killing at least 32 people and injuring 165 in the latest of a series of deadly crashes on the country’s troubled railways.
The railway authorities say someone apparently activated the emergency brakes on the passenger train, and it was rear-ended by another train, causing two cars to derail and flip on their side in the province of Sohag. The prime minister later said no conclusion has been reached on the cause.
Video showed twisted piles of metal with passengers trapped inside – some bleeding and others unconscious. The injured were taken to four nearby hospitals with broken bones, cuts and bruises, and some will be flown to Cairo.