Trans Healthcare Eyed

Texas Republicans want the State Medical Board to start taking the licenses of doctors who provide transgender medical care.

State Representative Brian Harrison accused the agency of ignoring what he called child abuse. He says the Florida Medical Board passed rules, recently, prohibiting doctors from both signing off on surgeries and providing hormone therapy to treat gender dysphoria in children. And he wants that done here.

The Texas Attorney General previously issued a non-binding opinion, suggesting the procedures constitute child abuse.

