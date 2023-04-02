Trans People Face Rhetoric, Disinformation After Shooting

People march around the Nebraska state Capitol during a Transgender Day of Visibility rally, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (Larry Robinson/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
The days after the shooting at a Nashville Christian school that killed six people have been marked by anti-transgender rhetoric and disinformation.
Authorities haven’t shared any information linking the shooter’s gender identity to the crime. But right-wing figures have cited the shooting to falsely claim there’s been a rise in transgender mass shooters and that the fight for trans rights is radicalizing people.
Advocates worry the comments are further jeopardizing transgender people as they face a historic push for more restrictions on their rights at statehouses across the country.
