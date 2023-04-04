Mexico Asks China’s Help In Curbing Production Of Fentanyl

(AP) — Mexico’s president has asked his Chinese counterpart for help in halting chemicals from China used by Mexican drug dealers to illegally produce fentanyl, while also complaining of “rude” U.S. pressure to curb the drug trade.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has previously said that fentanyl is America’s problem and is caused by “a lack of hugs” in U.S. families. On Tuesday he doubled down on those themes, but went further, venting in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping about “rude threats” from U.S. legislators over the drug trade.

López Obrador complained to Xi about the “absurd, manipulative, demagogic and propagandistic attitude” of U.S. legislators, and asked him to help stop fentanyl precursor chemicals that Mexican cartels import from China.