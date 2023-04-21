Transgender Lawmaker Silenced By Montana House Speaker

(AP) — Montana’s House speaker is refusing to allow a transgender lawmaker to speak on bills for the rest of the session until she apologizes for saying lawmakers would have “blood on their hands” if they supported a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.

Speaker Matt Regier said Thursday he would not recognize any representative that he doesn’t feel can “maintain decorum.” A conservative group of lawmakers intentionally referred to Rep. Zooey Zephyr using male pronouns in a letter that called for a “commitment to civil discourse.

Zephyr says she stands by her statement about the consequences of banning essential health care for transgender youth.