Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday

FILE - This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber McLaughlin. Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, McLaughlin will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday, Jan 3, 2022, for stabbing to death a former girlfriend, Beverly Guenther, in 2003. (Jeremy S. Weis/Federal Public Defender Office via AP, File)

(AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first involving a transgender woman. Amber McLaughlin is set to die for fatally stabbing a suburban St. Louis woman nearly 20 years ago. With no court appeals planned, McLaughlin’s fate rests with Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is weighing a clemency request. A database for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center shows 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of them were men. The center says there were no known previous cases of an openly transgender inmate being executed.