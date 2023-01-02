NATIONAL

Transgender Woman’s Scheduled Execution Would Be US First

FILE - This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber McLaughlin. Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, McLaughlin will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday, Jan 3, 2022, for stabbing to death a former girlfriend, Beverly Guenther, in 2003. (Jeremy S. Weis/Federal Public Defender Office via AP, File)

(AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.

A judge sentenced McLaughlin to death after a jury deadlocked on the sentence. McLaughlin was convicted of first-degree murder and rape in 2006. A court in 2016 ordered a new sentencing hearing, but a federal appeals court panel reinstated the death penalty in 2021. McLaughlin’s attorney says there are no court appeals pending.

The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial.

