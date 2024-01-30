Trash Bag Full Of Cocaine Found On Cameron County Beach

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Somebody’s lost cocaine washed up on the shores of South Padre Island Tuesday morning.

Cameron County Park Rangers say someone waived them down a little after 7 after seeing a large black plastic trash bag filled with something near Beach Access 3. That something turned out to be more than two dozen wrapped bricks of cocaine, with labels displaying the picture of a toucan.

Park Rangers say the entire package weighed about 65 pounds, and the cocaine had an estimated street value of $750,000. Park Rangers and the Border Patrol are investigating.