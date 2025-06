Texas has some of the loosest gun laws in the nation, but not every state is that way. Gun rights groups are out with a warning for those who are planning a summer vacation.

Kirk Evans, who heads the Texas-based gun rights law firm U.S. Law Shield, says gun owners need to do their research about which states allow open carry. He says that one place no guns are allowed is the airport. The TSA, this week, seized three guns at the San Antonio International Airport.