Travis County DA Wants Perry Pardon Reversed By Court

FILE - Daniel Perry enters the courtroom at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center, May 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File)

FILE - Daniel Perry enters the courtroom at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center, May 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File)

The Travis County district attorney says he is working to reverse Governor Greg Abbott’s recent pardon granted to a man who was convicted of killing a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020.

Jose Garza claims the governor unlawfully pardoned Daniel Perry just one week after he was sentenced to prison for the fatal shooting of Garrett Foster. Garza says the pardon should be reversed because he thinks Abbott bypassed the process for overturning a guilty verdict and also violated state code regarding separation of powers.

Perry was armed in his vehicle when he was approached by Foster who was also armed when the shooting happened. Abbott says his pardon was based on the state’s Stand Your Ground law.