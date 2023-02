File photo: Cars move along icy roads on U.S. 75 near Skillman Street in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

The cleanup following last week’s ice storm is estimated to cost Travis County 29-million dollars.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown says that includes debris cleanup, emergency response, as well as repairs to roads and bridges. It doesn’t include damage to personal property, which residents are encouraged to report. That can be done at damage.tdem.texas.gov