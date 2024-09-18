Travis County Sues Paxton, Claims Violations Of National Voter Registration Act

Travis County officials are suing Attorney General Ken Paxton over the state’s attempt to block voter registration efforts in the county. Secretary of State Jane Nelson is also named as a defendant in the federal lawsuit that was filed Tuesday.

The lawsuit claims Texas officials are violating the National Voter Registration Act by asking courts to block the county from mailing out voter registration applications to potential voters. Paxton claims state law doesn’t give county officials the authority to mail out unsolicited voter registration forms.