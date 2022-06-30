Treasury Blocks $1 Billion Trust Owned By Russian Oligarch

FILE - People look on from the super yacht Amadea as it arrives to the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. A multinational task force designed to seize Russian oligarchs' wealth has blocked and frozen $30 billion in sanctioned individuals' property and funds in its first 100 days. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)