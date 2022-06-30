WORLD

Treasury Blocks $1 Billion Trust Owned By Russian Oligarch

Zack CantuBy 10 views
0
FILE - People look on from the super yacht Amadea as it arrives to the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. A multinational task force designed to seize Russian oligarchs' wealth has blocked and frozen $30 billion in sanctioned individuals' property and funds in its first 100 days. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(AP) — The Treasury Department has blocked a $1 billion Delaware-based trust connected to sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Abusaidovich Kerimov. Thursday’s move comes after the U.S. seized a $325 million superyacht tied to the oligarch earlier in the month. Treasury officials say the size of the trust and the complexity of the investigation makes this a unique case. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the department continues to use a full range of tools “to expose and disrupt” those who seek to evade sanctions and hide their ill-gotten gains.

 

Stocks Fall Broadly, Head For Worst Quarter Since Early 2020

Previous article

Supreme Court To Hear Case On State Authority Over Elections

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD