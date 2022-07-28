Treasury Secy: Economy Strong, Resilient In The Face Of Mounting Challenges

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claims the U.S. economy is strong and resilient in the face of mounting challenges.

Speaking to reporters, Yellen acknowledged soaring inflation and slowing economic growth. Yellen cited “remarkable growth” from the depths of the COVID pandemic. She expressed doubts about speculation that the U.S. is in a recession.

Her remarks came after a new government report showed the economy shrinking by an estimated nine-tenths of a percent in the second quarter of this year. It was the second straight quarter of negative growth.