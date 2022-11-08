WORLD

Treaty Against Fossil Fuels Floated At UN Climate Summit

jsalinasBy 10 views
0
Kausea Natano, prime minister of Tuvalu, speaks at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

(AP) — The leader of the small island nation of Tuvalu has proposed a treaty against fossil fuels as world leaders make the case for tougher action to tackle global warming.

Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said the world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels.

The proposal came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks in Egypt. But big polluters remained divided over who should pay for the damage industrial greenhouse gas emissions have done to the planet.

 

Mother Of Disappeared Person Slain In Mexico, 5th In 2 Years

Previous article

Powerball Ticket Sold In California Snags Record $2.04B Win

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD