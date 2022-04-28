NATIONAL

Trevor Reed Back In US, One Day After Russian Prisoner Swap

Fred CruzBy 5 views
0
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and Russian prisoner Trevor Reed at their home in Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(AP) — Trevor Reed is back in the United States one day after the Marine veteran was swapped for a Russian drug trafficker in a prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow. That’s according to his mother, who tweeted the news early Thursday. Reed was swapped on Wednesday for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been serving a 20-year prison sentence. The 30-year-old Reed was arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven to a police station following a night of heavy drinking. He was sentenced to nine years in prison. The U.S. government has described him as unjustly detained and pressed for his release.

 

Fred Cruz

Texas Guardsman Who Drowned In Rescue Effort Did Not Possess A Flotation Device

Previous article

Moderna Seeks To Be 1st With COVID Shots For Littlest Kids

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL