Trial Begins For Co-Defendant In Brownsville Man’s Murder-For-Hire Plot

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Testimony is underway in the trial of a San Antonio man charged in a Brownsville man’s apparent murder-for-hire plot that targeted his ex-wife four years ago.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Jonathan Xavier Roman Martinez was one of two men hired to kill 39-year-old Adela Martinez. She’d been shot in the head in her Dana Avenue residence in November 2020.

Attorneys defending Jonathan Martinez say they’ll try to show that he was not the gunman. Back in September, the second man charged in the murder plot, 37-year-old Charley Carillo Torres, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

As part of the plea deal, Torres agreed to testify against Martinez. Investigators have said Adela’s ex-husband, Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez, wanted her dead to keep from paying $10,000 he owed for child support.