Trial Begins In “El Gallito” Murder Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Opening statements are being presented this morning in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a well-known Harlingen attorney.

A jury was seated Monday for the trial of 47-year-old Salomon Campos Jr. who prosecutors say killed his uncle, Ernesto “El Gallito” Hernandez back in 2017.

The attorney had disappeared that year after filing protective orders against several family members amid a family financial dispute that arose following the death of their mother.

In 2020 Hernandez’ remains were found buried on farm property in La Feria owned by Campos.