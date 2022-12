Testimony continues today in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent. Juan David Ortiz is charged with the murders of four women near Laredo in 2018. His trial was moved to Bexar County after a change of venue was granted.

On Wednesday the jury viewed an interrogation video that was recorded after Ortiz’s arrest. Jurors heard testimony from Capt. Federico Calderon of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, who interviewed Ortiz. If convicted, Ortiz faces life in prison without parole.