Trial Date Set For Former Officer Accused Of Shooting Teen At McD’s

FILE - In this image taken from Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, police body camera video and released by the San Antonio Police Department, Erik Cantu looks toward San Antonio Police Officer James Brennand while holding a hamburger in a fast food restaurant parking lot as the officer opens the car door in San Antonio, Texas. (San Antonio Police Department via AP, File)

A trial date is now set for a former San Antonio police officer charged with shooting a teenager in a McDonald’s parking lot.

James Brennand will stand trial on November 12th on a charge of deadly conduct with a firearm. Brennand was on duty when he shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu several times after recognizing his car as one that had evaded him the previous day.

The shooting happened when Cantu tried to drive away from the parking lot. Cantu survived, and has since been arrested several more times on various charges.