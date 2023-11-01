Trial Date Set For Suspected Nightclub Shooter

A trial date has been set for a San Juan teenager accused in the shooting that wounded seven people at an Edinburg-area nightclub almost three months ago.

17-year-old Samuel Lopez pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted capital murder of multiple people. Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators say Lopez opened fire at El Antro nightclub early the morning of August 7th. He is set to stand trial January 8th.

Two other suspects have also been charged in the shooting, with one of them still on the run.