Trial Delayed For Texas Officer Who Shot Black Woman In Home

FILE- Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean waits by the elevators after a hearing in his case on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A judge on Wednesday, Dec. 15, delayed the murder trial of the former police officer in Texas charged with fatally shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home in 2019. Judge David Hagerman tentatively rescheduled the trial for May 9, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP, File)

FILE- Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean waits by the elevators after a hearing in his case on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A judge on Wednesday, Dec. 15, delayed the murder trial of the former police officer in Texas charged with fatally shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home in 2019. Judge David Hagerman tentatively rescheduled the trial for May 9, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP, File)

(AP) — A Texas judge has delayed the murder trial of a former police officer who is charged with fatally shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home in 2019.

Aaron Dean’s trial in the killing of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth had been set for Jan. 10. Judge David Hagerman on Wednesday granted a defense motion to postpone the trial because two experts were unavailable to testify in January. Hagerman tentatively rescheduled the trial for May 9.

Pretrial motions, including a defense request to move the trial out of Tarrant County, are set for May 2.