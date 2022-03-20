Trial In Deadly H-E-B Shooting Enters Week 2

Monday marks the start of the second week of the murder trial of a Mission man charged in a deadly shooting at the Palmview H-E-B a little more than five years ago.

31-year-old Raul Lopez is standing trial on murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault charges in the shootings of four co-workers, one of whom was killed. The night of November 18th 2016, police say Lopez fired a barrage of bullets from outside the store into a window where the co-workers were on break, later claiming everyone was out to get him.

Last Thursday, the judge denied a defense motion for a mistrial over testimony from an overnight store manager that was based on personal notes that weren’t part of the official court record. Testimony is to continue Monday with additional prosecution witnesses