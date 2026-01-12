FILE - This booking image provided by the Uvalde County, Texas, Sheriff's Office shows Adrian Gonzales, a former police officer for schools in Uvalde, Texas. (Uvalde County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Testimony continues today in Texas in the trial of a former Uvalde officer charged for his response to the deadly 2022 school shooting.

Adrian Gonzales is accused of failing to engage the gunman after arriving at Robb Elementary School just before the shooting started. Two teachers and 19 children were killed, and another ten kids were wounded.

Gonzales faces 29 counts of child endangerment. On Friday, the jury heard from one former and two current Texas Rangers, a medical examiner, and the mother of one of the victims.