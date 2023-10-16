Trial Set For Man Charged In Vehicle Crash Deaths Of Eight Migrants

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A trial date has been set for the man who plowed his SUV into a group of migrants outside a Brownsville shelter – an accident that killed eight migrant men.

A judge ordered 34-year-old George Alvarez to stand trial February 26th after Alvarez pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault charges last Friday.

Brownsville police say Alvarez sped his Range Rover through a red light the morning of May 7th and careened into a group of 18 mostly Venezuelan men waiting at a bus stop outside the Ozanam Center. Eight were killed. Alvarez was found not to have been drunk at the time. However, authorities are waiting for the results of toxicology tests to determine if Alvarez was driving under the influence of drugs.