Trial Set For McAllen Man Charged In Ex-Wife’s Murder

A November 11th trial date has been set for a McAllen man charged in the abduction and murder of his ex-wife. The trial for Richard Ford was scheduled after Ford rejected a plea agreement.

The 41-year-old Ford is facing a maximum punishment of life in prison with no parole for kidnapping and later slashing the throat of 37-year-old Melissa Banda. The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office had previously announced it would not seek the death penalty against Ford.

McAllen police say on August 6th 2020, Ford defied a court order to stay away from Banda, forced her into a rented SUV, and drove to a rural area of Donna where she was found dead. Ford was arrested hours later on a beach on South Padre Island.